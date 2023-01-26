SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €119.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) has been given a €119.00 ($129.35) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($119.57) target price on SAP in a research note on Monday, December 26th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €130.00 ($141.30) price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays set a €130.00 ($141.30) price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($119.57) price objective on SAP in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($146.74) price target on SAP in a report on Thursday.

ETR SAP traded down €0.68 ($0.74) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €105.94 ($115.15). 1,259,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The company’s 50-day moving average is €103.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is €94.43. SAP has a one year low of €79.58 ($86.50) and a one year high of €125.40 ($136.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.77, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $123.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

