SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €120.00 by UBS Group

SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) has been given a €120.00 ($130.43) price objective by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €119.00 ($129.35) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €120.00 ($130.43) price objective on SAP in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($130.43) target price on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($119.57) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, December 26th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €130.00 ($141.30) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Trading Down 0.6 %

ETR SAP traded down €0.68 ($0.74) on Thursday, reaching €105.94 ($115.15). The company had a trading volume of 1,259,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. The firm has a market cap of $123.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of €103.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of €94.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. SAP has a fifty-two week low of €79.58 ($86.50) and a fifty-two week high of €125.40 ($136.30).

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.