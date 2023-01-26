Sapphire (SAPP) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $22.11 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 26th. Sapphire has a total market cap of $22.11 million and approximately $11,357.47 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0245 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sapphire has traded up 43.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,601.88 or 0.06946899 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00078023 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00028759 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00056064 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00011012 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00025261 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.