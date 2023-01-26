Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from €531.00 ($577.17) to €540.00 ($586.96) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $540.00.

Get Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

SARTF stock opened at $364.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.96. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $267.00 and a fifty-two week high of $501.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.19. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Sartorius AG engages in the provision of solutions for biopharmaceutical research. It operates through following divisions: Bioprocess Solutions (BPS), and Lab Products and Service (LPS). The Bioprocess Solutions division focuses on single-use solutions, helps customers manufacture biotech medications and vaccines safely and efficiently.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.