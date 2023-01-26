Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,467 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of THOR Industries by 3.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of THOR Industries by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in THOR Industries by 52.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in THOR Industries by 4.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:THO opened at $90.66 on Thursday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.26 and a 12-month high of $100.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.44. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 29.59% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is 9.58%.

A number of research firms recently commented on THO. DA Davidson raised shares of THOR Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on THOR Industries to $87.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Argus cut THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. MKM Partners cut their price objective on THOR Industries to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of THOR Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

