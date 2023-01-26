Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,023 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 11,094 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 66.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 22,519 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 19.3% in the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 156.7% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,540 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $40.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.46. The stock has a market cap of $173.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $50.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Comcast to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Scotiabank cut their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Comcast to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.57.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

