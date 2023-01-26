Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SportsTek Acquisition were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTKU. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in SportsTek Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $56,000. EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in SportsTek Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of SportsTek Acquisition by 1.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 100,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter.

Get SportsTek Acquisition alerts:

SportsTek Acquisition Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SPTKU opened at $10.06 on Thursday. SportsTek Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.94.

About SportsTek Acquisition

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses within the sports and related sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SPTKU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SportsTek Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SportsTek Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.