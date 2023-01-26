Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,602 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in NIKE by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,831,011 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $126.82 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $149.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market cap of $196.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.93.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on NIKE from $83.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.18.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.