Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,046 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 40.3% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 208.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 135.1% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 115.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $125.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.95. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on PLD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Prologis to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Prologis to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.89.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.