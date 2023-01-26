Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,587 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,587 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 38.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,913,000 after buying an additional 61,443 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Brink’s by 16.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 10.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Brink’s by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,276,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Brink’s by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brink's alerts:

Brink’s Stock Performance

Shares of BCO stock opened at $63.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.35 and its 200 day moving average is $57.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.33. The Brink’s Company has a 52-week low of $48.38 and a 52-week high of $72.13.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Brink’s had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Brink’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Brink’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.