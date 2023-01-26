Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Sells 656 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 120.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 416.1% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in IDEX by 491.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Insider Transactions at IDEX

In related news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $42,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,441,910.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IDEX news, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total transaction of $684,771.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,634.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $42,529.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,689 shares in the company, valued at $6,441,910.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,766 shares of company stock worth $2,097,044. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of IEX opened at $232.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.33. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $172.18 and a 1-year high of $246.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $233.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.38.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.81 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on IDEX from $228.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on IDEX from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on IDEX from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on IDEX to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

IDEX Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.