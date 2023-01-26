Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLRF) Trading 2.5% Higher

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLRF – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $205.00 and last traded at $205.00. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $200.00.

Schindler Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $181.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.53.

Schindler Company Profile

Schindler Holding AG engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of elevator and escalator systems. It also offers moving walks, transit management solutions, and related maintenance and repair services. The company was founded by Robert Schindler and Eduard Villiger in 1874 and is headquartered in Hergiswil, Switzerland.

