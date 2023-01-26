Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Short Interest Up 529.2% in January

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,800 shares, an increase of 529.2% from the December 31st total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 557,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SBGSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Schneider Electric S.E. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Erste Group Bank raised Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. from €155.00 ($168.48) to €140.00 ($152.17) in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

Shares of SBGSY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.01. The stock had a trading volume of 277,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,718. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of $21.37 and a 12 month high of $34.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.68.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management, Industrial Automation, and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

