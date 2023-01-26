Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Northwest Capital Management Inc’s 3rd Largest Position

Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 246,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,577 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 6.0% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.37. 242,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,947. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.28. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $55.15.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

