Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 480,969 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 420,011 shares.The stock last traded at $5.50 and had previously closed at $9.52.

Scilex Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.23.

Scilex Company Profile



Scilex Holding Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing non-opioid management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial product is ZTlido 1.8%, a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain related with post-herpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain.

