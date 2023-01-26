Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) Trading 9.5% Higher

Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Rating) shares rose 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.80 and last traded at $7.72. Approximately 91,819 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 473,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

Scilex Trading Up 21.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.23.

About Scilex

(Get Rating)

Scilex Holding Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing non-opioid management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial product is ZTlido 1.8%, a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain related with post-herpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Scilex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scilex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.