Scilex (NASDAQ:SCLX) Trading 9.5% Higher

Scilex Holding (NASDAQ:SCLX – Get Rating) shares rose 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.80 and last traded at $7.72. Approximately 91,819 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 473,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.
Scilex Trading Up 21.6 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.23.
About Scilex
Scilex Holding Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing non-opioid management products for the treatment of acute and chronic pain. Its commercial product is ZTlido 1.8%, a prescription lidocaine topical product for the relief of neuropathic pain related with post-herpetic neuralgia, which is a form of post-shingles nerve pain.
