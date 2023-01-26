Scotiabank Downgrades Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) to Sector Perform

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $43.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $53.00. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.09% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KRC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.07.
Kilroy Realty Price Performance
Shares of KRC opened at $39.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. Kilroy Realty has a 1-year low of $37.15 and a 1-year high of $79.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kilroy Realty
About Kilroy Realty
Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.
