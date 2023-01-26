Scotiabank Downgrades Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) to Sector Perform

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $43.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $53.00. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KRC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.07.

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

Shares of KRC opened at $39.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. Kilroy Realty has a 1-year low of $37.15 and a 1-year high of $79.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

About Kilroy Realty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 245.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC lifted its position in Kilroy Realty by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

