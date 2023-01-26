Scott Belsky Sells 2,906 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $1,032,850.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,744.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $7.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $365.82. 2,348,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,412,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $338.35 and its 200 day moving average is $347.56. The stock has a market cap of $167.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $540.46.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,720 shares of the software company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Adobe by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 858 shares of the software company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. DA Davidson began coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Adobe from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $412.81.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Articles

