Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.92.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $62.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.62. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $117.03.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 716.97% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,899 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 298.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 27,370 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 20,498 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,670 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,170,000. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 5,577 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

