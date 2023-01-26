Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.05-0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.85-2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.88 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group downgraded Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.91.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.25. 4,440,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,712,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 1.06. Seagate Technology has a 52 week low of $47.47 and a 52 week high of $117.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.62.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 716.97% and a net margin of 10.89%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 53.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STX. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 16.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $482,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,349 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth $6,754,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 274.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 110,669 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $9,949,000 after acquiring an additional 81,152 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,843,144 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $165,698,000 after acquiring an additional 78,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 51.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 214,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $19,247,000 after acquiring an additional 72,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

