Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 716.97% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Seagate Technology updated its Q3 guidance to $0.05-0.45 EPS.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $62.25. 4,440,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,712,238. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 1.06. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $117.03.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.91.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Seagate Technology by 16.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $482,736,000 after buying an additional 1,256,349 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,843,144 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $165,698,000 after acquiring an additional 78,298 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,053,873 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $94,743,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 976,194 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $87,760,000 after purchasing an additional 27,508 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 12.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 288,174 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $15,340,000 after purchasing an additional 31,836 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

