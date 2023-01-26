Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at UBS Group from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on STX. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.17.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STX opened at $62.25 on Thursday. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $47.47 and a twelve month high of $117.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.44 and a 200-day moving average of $61.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 716.97%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 10.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,358,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,025,744,000 after buying an additional 1,400,931 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 16.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $482,736,000 after buying an additional 1,256,349 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter worth $83,163,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 14.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,827,629 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $630,645,000 after buying an additional 1,118,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

