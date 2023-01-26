Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Short Interest Up 120.2% in January

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 120.2% from the December 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Secom Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SOMLY remained flat at $14.87 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 107,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,265. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.08. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.37. Secom has a 52-week low of $13.34 and a 52-week high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

About Secom

SECOM Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geographic Information Services, Information and Communication Related Services, and Real Estate and Others. The Security Services segment provides centralized online commercial, home security, and large-scale proprietary security systems.

