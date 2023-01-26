Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Short Interest Up 120.2% in January

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a growth of 120.2% from the December 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Secom Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SOMLY remained flat at $14.87 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 107,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,265. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.08. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.37. Secom has a 52-week low of $13.34 and a 52-week high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.78.
About Secom
