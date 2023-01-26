SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

SEEK Limited (OTCMKTS:SKLTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 185.7% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

SEEK Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKLTY traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.02. SEEK has a 1 year low of $24.18 and a 1 year high of $45.76.

SEEK Company Profile

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia, South East Asia, Brazil, New Zealand, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through ANZ, SEEK Asia, Brazil Online, OCC, Platform support, Portfolio investments, and SEEK Growth Fund segments.

