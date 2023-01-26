SelfKey (KEY) Price Down 4.8% Over Last Week

SelfKey (KEY) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 25th. One SelfKey token can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. SelfKey has a market capitalization of $19.31 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SelfKey has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SelfKey

SelfKey’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. SelfKey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. The official website for SelfKey is selfkey.org. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SelfKey Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfKey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SelfKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

