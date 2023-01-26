Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.90.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Semtech from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Semtech from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen decreased their price target on Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on Semtech from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Semtech to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Semtech Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $32.86 on Thursday. Semtech has a 52-week low of $25.29 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.96.

Institutional Trading of Semtech

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Semtech had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $177.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.03 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Semtech by 2,792.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,582,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,536,000 after buying an additional 1,527,605 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Semtech by 18.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,735,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,921,000 after buying an additional 1,331,220 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Semtech by 409.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,194,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,116,000 after buying an additional 959,400 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Semtech by 609.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 993,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,206,000 after buying an additional 853,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Semtech by 18.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,972,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,432,000 after buying an additional 453,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

