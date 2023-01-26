Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.55

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.55 and last traded at $20.50, with a volume of 147995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.45.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.65.
The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th.
Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.
