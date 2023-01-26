Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.55

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.55 and last traded at $20.50, with a volume of 147995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.45.

Sendas Distribuidora Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.65.

Sendas Distribuidora Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th.

Institutional Trading of Sendas Distribuidora

About Sendas Distribuidora

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAI. FMR LLC boosted its position in Sendas Distribuidora by 64.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 75.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora during the second quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors own 4.45% of the company’s stock.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

