ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 55.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 300.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOW. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $440.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $523.55.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $448.77 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.32. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $621.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $90.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 453.30, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 7.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.81, for a total transaction of $2,671,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,630,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total transaction of $200,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,429.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.81, for a total transaction of $2,671,746.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,630,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,254 shares of company stock worth $6,485,054 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

