ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $15,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $448.77 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $621.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $400.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $90.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 453.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.81, for a total value of $2,671,746.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,630,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total transaction of $53,098.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,368.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.81, for a total value of $2,671,746.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,630,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,254 shares of company stock worth $6,485,054. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.77.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

