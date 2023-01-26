ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Cut to $495.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $496.00 to $495.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NOW. Cowen lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.77.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW opened at $448.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.32. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $621.41. The firm has a market cap of $90.65 billion, a PE ratio of 453.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.81, for a total value of $2,671,746.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,630,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Lara Caimi sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $279,168.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,863.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.81, for a total value of $2,671,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at $12,630,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,054 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,369,116,000 after purchasing an additional 320,130 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,107,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,342,228,000 after purchasing an additional 90,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,969,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,542,000 after purchasing an additional 182,606 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,805,000 after purchasing an additional 827,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,379,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,836,000 after buying an additional 31,643 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

