ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Lowered to $586.00 at Sanford C. Bernstein

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $641.00 to $586.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.58% from the stock’s current price.

NOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen upped their target price on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow to $496.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $523.55.

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:NOW opened at $448.77 on Thursday. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $621.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $400.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $416.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 453.30, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 7.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total value of $2,554,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,842,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total transaction of $53,098.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,987 shares in the company, valued at $787,368.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.01, for a total transaction of $2,554,266.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,842,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,254 shares of company stock worth $6,485,054. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,866,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,369,116,000 after purchasing an additional 320,130 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,107,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,342,228,000 after buying an additional 90,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,969,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,009,542,000 after buying an additional 182,606 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,805,000 after acquiring an additional 827,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,379,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,172,836,000 after acquiring an additional 31,643 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

