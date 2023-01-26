Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) Stake Raised by Samjo Capital LLC

Samjo Capital LLC grew its position in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,705,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,305,000 shares during the quarter. Sharecare comprises about 10.0% of Samjo Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Samjo Capital LLC’s holdings in Sharecare were worth $8,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHCR. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sharecare in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sharecare in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sharecare in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Sharecare in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sharecare in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

SHCR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Sharecare from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Sharecare from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Sharecare from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.12.

NASDAQ:SHCR opened at $2.39 on Thursday. Sharecare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.84.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Sharecare had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $114.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sharecare, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

