Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Shares Gap Down to $247.09

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $247.09, but opened at $220.80. Sherwin-Williams shares last traded at $225.00, with a volume of 1,571,564 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.22.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 8.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $58.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,250,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,295,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,972 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,898,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,992,447,000 after purchasing an additional 246,451 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,160,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $707,559,000 after purchasing an additional 108,080 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,289,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $512,653,000 after purchasing an additional 87,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 655.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,143,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

