Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.95-$8.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sherwin-Williams also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.95-8.65 EPS.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE SHW traded down $20.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $226.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,203,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,173. The firm has a market cap of $58.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. Sherwin-Williams has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $295.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $244.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.99.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 90.50% and a net margin of 8.94%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

SHW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Sherwin-Williams to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $266.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 10.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $615,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth about $562,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth about $513,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth about $509,000. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

