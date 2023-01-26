Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Sets New 1-Year High at $36.47

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.47 and last traded at $36.41, with a volume of 7170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.88.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.81.

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 22.61%. On average, analysts expect that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 26,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 376.4% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 9,815 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 18,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 2.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

