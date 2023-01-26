Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Short Interest Update

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 768.8% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shiseido Stock Performance

Shares of SSDOY traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.25. The stock had a trading volume of 15,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,736. The firm has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 73.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.75. Shiseido has a one year low of $32.70 and a one year high of $58.72.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Shiseido had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 6.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shiseido will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Shiseido Company Profile

Shiseido Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of cosmetics for men and women. It operates through the following segments: Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, Travel Retail, Professional, and Others. The Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, and Europe segments sell cosmetics, fragrance, and personal care products with core brands such as Shiseido, clé de peau BEAUTÉ, ELIXIR, MAQUILLAGE, AUPRES, urara, TSUBAKI, Za, and narciso rodriguez in each corresponding region.

