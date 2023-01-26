ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Trading 5.4% Higher

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $186.81 and last traded at $186.43. 220,209 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 504,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.44.

ShockWave Medical Trading Up 4.0 %

The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.78 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $218.21 and its 200-day moving average is $248.07. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $131.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.85 million. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 30.08%. Research analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.29, for a total transaction of $528,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,196.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.29, for a total value of $528,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,196.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.81, for a total value of $7,224,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,969,410.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,110,504. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ShockWave Medical

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Tobam bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the third quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 219.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ShockWave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

