ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Trading 5.4% Higher

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $186.81 and last traded at $186.43. 220,209 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 504,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.84.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.44.
ShockWave Medical Trading Up 4.0 %
The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.78 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $218.21 and its 200-day moving average is $248.07. The company has a current ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.29, for a total transaction of $528,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,196.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.29, for a total value of $528,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,196.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.81, for a total value of $7,224,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,969,410.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,300 shares of company stock valued at $13,110,504. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of ShockWave Medical
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Tobam bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the third quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 219.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About ShockWave Medical
Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.
