Short Interest in Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) Increases By 1,500.0%

Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 1,500.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Algoma Central Stock Performance

Shares of AGMJF stock remained flat at $12.31 during trading hours on Thursday. Algoma Central has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $14.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.26.

About Algoma Central

Algoma Central Corp. engages in owning and operating flag fleet of dry-bulk carriers and product tankers. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. The Domestic Dry-Bulk segment includes flag dry-bulk vessels and its ship management business.

