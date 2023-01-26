Short Interest in Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Declines By 61.3%

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,200 shares, a decline of 61.3% from the December 31st total of 656,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Applied UV Stock Down 7.3 %
AUVI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.05. 664,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of -1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36. Applied UV has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $4.20.
Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.88 million for the quarter. Applied UV had a negative net margin of 54.45% and a negative return on equity of 34.80%.
About Applied UV
Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, and commercializes technology that addresses air purification and infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments.
