Short Interest in Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI) Declines By 61.3%

Applied UV, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,200 shares, a decline of 61.3% from the December 31st total of 656,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Applied UV Stock Down 7.3 %

AUVI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.05. 664,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,861. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of -1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36. Applied UV has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $4.20.

Get Applied UV alerts:

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.88 million for the quarter. Applied UV had a negative net margin of 54.45% and a negative return on equity of 34.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied UV

About Applied UV

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied UV in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Applied UV in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied UV in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Applied UV by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Applied UV in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Applied UV, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, acquires, and commercializes technology that addresses air purification and infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial, municipal, and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through Disinfection and Hospitality segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied UV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied UV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.