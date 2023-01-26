Short Interest in Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Grows By 290.2%

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 290.2% from the December 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 487,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Atlas Copco Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ATLKY traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.94. The stock had a trading volume of 114,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,777. Atlas Copco has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The company has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.12.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATLKY. Royal Bank of Canada cut Atlas Copco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Danske downgraded Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Societe Generale raised Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Atlas Copco from SEK 105 to SEK 100 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.15.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. The firm offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions, industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.