Short Interest in BB Liquidating Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLIAQ) Increases By 300.0%

BB Liquidating Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLIAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
BB Liquidating Price Performance
OTCMKTS BLIAQ remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 5,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,846. BB Liquidating has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.01.
BB Liquidating Company Profile
