Short Interest in Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Grows By 436.3%

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a growth of 436.3% from the December 31st total of 311,400 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Broadwind stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.29. The stock had a trading volume of 501,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,065,544. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Broadwind has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $6.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $44.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.61 million. Broadwind had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadwind will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Broadwind by 0.5% during the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,734,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadwind by 14.4% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 394,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 49,474 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Broadwind by 5.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 149,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the third quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the third quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

BWEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Broadwind from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Broadwind from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadwind presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

