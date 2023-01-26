Short Interest in Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Grows By 436.3%

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a growth of 436.3% from the December 31st total of 311,400 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Broadwind Price Performance
Broadwind stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.29. The stock had a trading volume of 501,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,065,544. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Broadwind has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $6.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47.
Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $44.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.61 million. Broadwind had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadwind will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Broadwind
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BWEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Broadwind from $4.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Broadwind from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadwind presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.
Broadwind Company Profile
Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Broadwind (BWEN)
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
- 3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
- Mullen Automotive: The Good News, The Bad And The Ugly Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.