Short Interest in Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY) Expands By 495.5%

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DUFRY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,400 shares, an increase of 495.5% from the December 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 244,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dufry from CHF 50 to CHF 40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Dufry Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DUFRY traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.53. The company had a trading volume of 74,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,897. Dufry has a 52 week low of $2.91 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.16 and its 200 day moving average is $3.74.

About Dufry

Dufry AG engages in the travel retail business. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, The Americas, and Global Distribution Centers. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

