Short Interest in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Drops By 55.7%

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a decline of 55.7% from the December 31st total of 4,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 741,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ULCC. Cowen lifted their target price on Frontier Group from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Frontier Group from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen upped their target price on Frontier Group from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Frontier Group to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.18.

Frontier Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ULCC stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.28. The company had a trading volume of 252,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,941. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.95. Frontier Group has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $15.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Group

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $906.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.57 million. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontier Group will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Frontier Group by 215.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,837,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,222 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at $9,606,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Frontier Group in the second quarter worth $6,840,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Frontier Group by 29.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,366,000 after buying an additional 389,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 651,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 379,400 shares during the period.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

Featured Articles

