Short Interest in Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Rises By 3,120.0%

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 3,120.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Trading Up 1.1 %

HENKY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.76. 94,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $20.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.63.

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on HENKY shares. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €49.00 ($53.26) to €50.00 ($54.35) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €60.00 ($65.22) to €61.00 ($66.30) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Societe Generale upgraded Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from €65.00 ($70.65) to €70.00 ($76.09) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.