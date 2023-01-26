Short Interest in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Increases By 2,150.0%

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 2,150.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Stock Performance

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China stock remained flat at $10.82 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 47,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,770. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 1-year low of $8.48 and a 1-year high of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $192.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion for the quarter. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 10.84%.

About Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

