Short Interest in Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Rises By 944.4%

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 944.4% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 325,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Infineon Technologies Trading Up 4.6 %
Shares of Infineon Technologies stock traded up $1.60 on Thursday, hitting $36.83. 119,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,691. Infineon Technologies has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $42.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.93. The company has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.76.
Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Infineon Technologies
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor ICs; transceivers; SiC diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Infineon Technologies (IFNNY)
- Chevron Delights Shareholders with $75 Billion in Share Buybacks
- The Future Of E-Commerce: Analysis And New Data
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit For Income Investors
- 3 Small Caps That Have Big Upside
- Mullen Automotive: The Good News, The Bad And The Ugly Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.