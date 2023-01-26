Short Interest in Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Rises By 944.4%

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 944.4% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 325,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Infineon Technologies Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of Infineon Technologies stock traded up $1.60 on Thursday, hitting $36.83. 119,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,691. Infineon Technologies has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $42.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.93. The company has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.76.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Infineon Technologies

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Infineon Technologies from €38.00 ($41.30) to €41.00 ($44.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Infineon Technologies from €34.00 ($36.96) to €40.00 ($43.48) in a report on Friday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Infineon Technologies from €44.00 ($47.83) to €45.00 ($48.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.99.

(Get Rating)

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor ICs; transceivers; SiC diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.