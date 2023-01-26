Short Interest in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Drops By 54.4%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decrease of 54.4% from the December 31st total of 2,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 905,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of EMXC traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.86. 376,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,217. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $62.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.18 and a 200-day moving average of $48.41.
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.846 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF
