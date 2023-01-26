Short Interest in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Drops By 54.4%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decrease of 54.4% from the December 31st total of 2,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 905,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of EMXC traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.86. 376,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,217. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $62.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.18 and a 200-day moving average of $48.41.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.846 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 35.6% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 967,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,820,000 after acquiring an additional 253,984 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 368,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,329,000 after buying an additional 38,240 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 47.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,631,000 after buying an additional 91,861 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 124.2% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 252,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,169,000 after buying an additional 139,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 202,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,675,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter.

