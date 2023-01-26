Short Interest in Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Expands By 2,860.0%

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 2,860.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

OTCMKTS:KCDMY traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $9.51. The stock had a trading volume of 11,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,996. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.69. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $9.74.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.0868 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 4.25%. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.63%.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark de México SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and commercialization of disposable products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Professionals and Exports. The Consumer Products segment indicates that final use of the articles commercialized are primarily intended for home.

