Short Interest in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU) Expands By 38,700.0%

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a growth of 38,700.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Kismet Acquisition Three Price Performance

Shares of KIIIU stock remained flat at $10.05 on Thursday. Kismet Acquisition Three has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kismet Acquisition Three

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 1,045.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 30,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 28,229 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 439.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 50,069 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 127.0% in the third quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Kismet Acquisition Three by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 46,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Kismet Acquisition Three by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 305,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period.

About Kismet Acquisition Three

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

